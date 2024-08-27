The first location of the Boyden Public Library was in the upstairs of the Farmer’s Co-op Lumber Yard Office. (Photo/Boyden Reporter Centennial Edition) The Women’s Club purchased the Bolstad Building for the library in 1937. After the library moved to the community building in 1965, Mrs. R.L. Green bought the building for her ceramics business….
