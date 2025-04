Boyden-Hull students receive top honors

Boyden-Hull High School choir/vocal students performed at the 1A Iowa High School Music Association state solo/ensemble contest at Woodbury Central April 12 earning top honors. Front row, left to right, Sophie Moeller, Brooklyn Koele, Tylandon De Ruyter, Liza Jansma, Aubree Boender. Back row: Eloise De Wit, Alexis Van Voorst, Rhia Van Beek, Valeria Duena-Topete (Photo/Submitted) Left…