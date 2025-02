Boyden-Hull recognizes employees for years of service

Left to right. Steve Grond (20 years); Jill L. De Ruyter (30 years): Heather Walton (30 years); Jacinda Zoet (25 years); Sue Boone (25 years); Tom Kerr (20 Years) (Photo/Boyden-Hull yearbook staff) Seven Boyden-Hull School employees were honored Jan. 28 with a service award presentation for their years of service. Two individuals had 20 years…