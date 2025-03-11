Boyden-Hull levy passes, total voter turnout at 98

Sunni Battin | Editor Boyden and Hull voters approved a renewal of a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) for the Boyden-Hull School District in a special election March 4.Basically, a PPEL is a voter-approved levy for dedicated capital funds. Funds from the levy permit school district purchases, infrastructure projects, updates and repairs. The levy…