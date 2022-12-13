Boyden Festival of Trees brings Christmas joy to the community

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The 2022 Boyden Festival of Trees community Christmas celebration saw an estimated 150 people attend the annual event. Jahir Basarra won the kids’ guessing jar contest. Riley Niemeyer won the adult guessing jar contest. The coloring contest winner for ages 0-5 was Vanessa Miller, ages 6-8 was Rowan DeBruin,…