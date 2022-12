Bless You Inc. – bringing help and resilience in turbulent times

RV donated to former Boyden resident in aftermath of Florida hurricane PICKING UP THE PIECES AFTER HURRICANE IANPictured is former Boyden resident Justin Lammers, his daughter Saylor and his wife Katie. The Lammers family recently had an RV donated to them by the northwest Iowa nonprofit Bless You Inc. in the wake of losing their…