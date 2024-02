Beyond the choir

Shane D. Johnson |Editor The Morningside Choir in Sioux City was recently awarded The American Prize in Choral Performance of which former Boyden-Hull students, Anna Godtland and Caleb Sutton, were part of. The meaning of being in the Morningside Choir as it is nationally-recognized shows how Godtland and Sutton both excelled after high school.“The Morningside…