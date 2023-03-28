Belgian waffle supper aids Boyden Library

SERVING WAFFLES FOR FUNDSPictured is John Morgan of Dad’s Belgian Waffles serving fresh-made waffles to patrons of the Boyden Public Library fundraiser at the Demco Community Center Tuesday, March 21. (Photos/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Tuesday, March 21, members of the Boyden community were invited to the Demco Community Center for…