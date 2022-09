An investment in students’ emotional needs

BRINGING MENTAL HEALTH EMPHASIS TO NEW ROLEPictured is Abby Vanden Bosch, social worker at Western Christian High School. The position was newly formed for the 2022-2023 school year and Vanden Bosch plans to serve students with an emphasis on mental health awareness. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Western Christian introduces new social worker in the 2022-23 school…