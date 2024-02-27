American Reformed Caring Quilt group

Feb 27, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Eileen Boon sews the quilt top, backing and batting together and then sews the edges after it’s turned right side out. Arlene Smit holds a finished quilt. Margaret Van Otterloo turns the quilt right side out and sews the hole shut by hand. Betty Pollema and Nella Driesen put the quilt top, backing and batting…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register