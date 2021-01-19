Additional space to help provide better customer experience

By | Posted January 19th, 2021 |

NEW SPACE FOR CUSTOMERS AND STAFF An addition being added to the front of the office at D & K…

  • New neighbors for Maple Street

    January 19th, 2021
    by

    Siouxland Habitat for Humanity accepting applications Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Habitat for Humanity is in the beginning stages of...

    High school intern takes interest in photography to newspaper role

    January 19th, 2021
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor When Sierra Nielsen learned New Century Press, publisher of the Sioux County Index-Reporter, was looking...

    Faith, family and personal touches: key to successful business partnership

    January 12th, 2021
    by

    Willow & Rose joins Walk By Faith Jewelry Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For the past five years, Walk By...

    Variety of opportunities creates positive attitudes

    January 12th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For the second year, high school students at Trinity Christian have been given the opportunity...

    Using fitness and social media to help others feel better

    January 12th, 2021
    by

    New gym opens in former Compass Fitness Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer By bringing together the powers of social media...

  • Rolling up sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine

    January 5th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As 2020 came to a close, a much-anticipated step in stopping the spread of the...

    Anglers ready for ice fishing

    January 5th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Anglers across the state are eagerly awaiting ice conditions to reach the desired thickness to...

    Kiwanis Club members celebrate first meeting anniversary

    January 5th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Founded in 1915 in Detroit, Michigan, the Kiwanis International Club began as an international service...

    Happy New Year!

    December 29th, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Changing the wall calendar from December to January may have...

    Hair on Hickory provides right atmosphere for new stylist

    December 29th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A familiar face at Hair on Hickory has now become a hair stylist. Specializing in...

  • What’s Happening

    Carol Byl

    81 Sioux Center, Iowa January 12, 2021 Carol M. Byl, 81, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, […]

    Nighthawks roll away with tournament title

    boyden-hull/rock valley wrestling tournament Wolfpack get three individual champions in annual tournament hosted by B-H/RV Nathan Broek | Sports Editor […]

    Western Christian comes up short against Sioux Center

    western christian girls’ basketball Key baskets go in favor of Warriors down the stretch as the Wolfpack fall 55-38 in […]