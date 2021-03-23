A star-spangled singing honor

By | Posted March 23rd, 2021 |

MIXED VOCAL GROUP PERFORMS ON BIG STAGE This mixed vocal group of seniors from Boyden-Hull High School performed the National…

  • Dedicated to success

    March 23rd, 2021
    Boyden-Hull boys’ basketball JV and varsity assistant coach Jeff Meyn retires from coaching after over 40 years Nathan Broek |...

    Need for blood donations continue as convalescent plasma collection ceases

    March 23rd, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Blood donations are a critical part of healthcare at any time, but a global pandemic...

    Simple Rewards:

    March 16th, 2021
    Couple recounts their time as foster parents Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The journey of finding a forever home for...

    The best in the bracket

    February 23rd, 2021
    Western Christian grappler Tristan Mulder puts his name in the history books Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor When Western Christian...

    Combining books and fun

    February 23rd, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Public Library is working on bringing stories to life in a whole new...

  • Continuing a history of auto repair

    February 23rd, 2021
    Renovations planned for Scott’s Auto Repair building Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer One of the oldest buildings in Hull will...

    Recognizing Hull’s best during annual luncheon

    February 16th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of the Hull Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an awards lunch Monday, Feb. 8,...

    Celebrating the love of library and books

    February 16th, 2021
    Hull Book Club observes 10-year anniversary Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The month of February is dedicated to all those...

    Convenience to fit community

    February 16th, 2021
    Construction on one-stop shop underway in Boyden Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Construction has begun at the corner of Highway 18...

    Traveling meat man

    February 9th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the COVID-19 pandemic changing how many businesses operate across the country, one local man...

  • What’s Happening

    Hull Christian students to present ‘Humpty Dumpty is Missing’

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer School plays give students the ability to use their creativity while developing imagination skills, building […]

    New senior living facility is officially named

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As construction on a new senior living campus in Sioux Center continues, officials at Sioux […]

    Three local athletes named as all-state players

    ipswa all-state teams Tanner Te Slaa and Marcus Kelderman of Boyden-Hull, along with Ty Van Essen of Western Christian, named […]