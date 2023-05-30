A new season for summer reading programs at local libraries

May 30, 2023 | Home, News

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Summer Reading Programs will be kicking off at both Boyden and Hull Public Libraries soon.Boyden Public LibraryThe first program of the summer reading season at Boyden Public Library will be June 6. The kick-off event for the Boyden Public Library will be local magicians performing the “Aiko-Josie Show.” Students who…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register