70’s Day at Hull Christian School

Sisters Kinslee and Jaycee Blankespoor had matching 70’s outfits. Kristi Ten Pas, Missy Driesen, Colleen Horstman,and Lora Vis pose for a picture in their 70’s outfits. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant There were a lot of bell-bottoms, tie-dye shirts, and peace signs at Hull Christian School Friday, Feb. 28. It was 70’s Day — the last day of Spirit Week and Teacher…