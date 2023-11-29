4-H clubs make tie blankets and care packages

Members of the Hull Clovers and Lincoln Loggers made 13 blankets and over 50 care packages for the homeless. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant On Thursday, Nov. 16, members of the Hull Clovers and Lincoln Loggers 4-H clubs partnered together to make tie blankets and care packages for the homeless.  Thanks to generous donations…

