Spring in bloom despite social distancing

By | Posted May 14th, 2020 |

OPEN FOR BUSINESS  Zandstra Family Greenhouse in Hull is open for business with flowers and vegetables for gardens while observing…

  • One for the memory books

    May 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A once-in-a-lifetime golden birthday celebration in the midst of a global pandemic may seem impossible,...

    Hull Kiwanis awards announced

    May 14th, 2020
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor The Hull Kiwanis Club announced recipients of the annual Hull Kiwanis awards, $500 scholarship awarded...

    Graduations planned for the class of 2020

    May 14th, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The class of 2020 will have left a mark on history in more ways than...

    Some positives in spring planting season

    May 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The 2020 planting season is nearly completed, as weather conditions have been more favorable to...

    Passing the time in creative ways

    May 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To help combat boredom, staff members at Aspen Heights Assisted Living are getting creative in...

  • Spring flowers spread cheer

    May 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To help spread spring cheer, Hull Christian School sold flowers from Oostenink Gardens as a...

    Running virtually

    May 5th, 2020
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Since arriving on the campus of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, for her...

    Producing a joyful sound

    May 5th, 2020
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor What started out as an idea and project for members of the Western Christian High...

    More items from Hull’s past to find place in Hull Museum

    May 5th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society is preserving the past for future generations by adding more pieces...

    Chalk up another reason why it’s great to live in Northwest Iowa

    May 5th, 2020
    by

  • What’s Happening

    Wilma A. Van Leeuwen

    88 Riverview, FL May 4, 2020 Wilma A. Van Leeuwen, 88, of Riverview, FL, passed away on Monday, May 4, […]

    Richard Norberg

    85 Sioux City, Iowa May 6, 2020 Richard Norberg, 85, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, […]

    Di Pol Wrestling Academy open for business

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Pete Di Pol of Rock Valley has been coaching the Western Christian wrestling team for […]