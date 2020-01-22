Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer It’s time to make reservations for the annual Rolling Hills Country Club dinner and play…
Rolling Hills dinner and play is Feb. 13-15
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer When spiritual life coordinator, Karen Christians, challenged her church history class at Western Christian High...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer A box is just a box … unless it’s not a box, according to author...
June De Wit | Staff Writer Bright Start Daycare and Preschool recently hired Kristen Niemeyer as its new director. Niemeyer...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer The City of Hull added a full-time rec director to its staff last week. Joseph...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer The first meeting of the Hull city council in the new year involved a swearing-in...
Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Sioux County Board of Supervisors Board of Supervisors’ Meeting On Tuesday, Jan. 14 we met...
June De Wit | Staff Writer Trinity Christian High School embarked on a new adventure, J-Term, Jan. 6 and 7....
Carmen Vande Stroet | Writer On Jan. 1, there was a new business in Hull. Actually it was the same...