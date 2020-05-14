STAYING IN TOUCH Aspen Heights Assisted Living resident, Joyce DeVries holds up a dry erase board to send a message…
Passing the time in creative ways
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A once-in-a-lifetime golden birthday celebration in the midst of a global pandemic may seem impossible,...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For 16 years, Zandstra Family Greenhouse has served its customers in Hull and surrounding areas...
Nathan Broek | Sports Editor The Hull Kiwanis Club announced recipients of the annual Hull Kiwanis awards, $500 scholarship awarded...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The class of 2020 will have left a mark on history in more ways than...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The 2020 planting season is nearly completed, as weather conditions have been more favorable to...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To help spread spring cheer, Hull Christian School sold flowers from Oostenink Gardens as a...
Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Since arriving on the campus of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, for her...
Nathan Broek | Sports Editor What started out as an idea and project for members of the Western Christian High...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society is preserving the past for future generations by adding more pieces...
