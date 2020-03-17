Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer After a public hearing for the fiscal year 2020/21 budget, the Hull City Council passed…
Hull council approves budget, saves money
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer After a public hearing for the fiscal year 2020/21 budget, the Hull City Council passed…
June De Wit | Staff Writer Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Nathan Broek | Sports Editor After the Comets claimed...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Hull Co-op planned to share good news with its members at the organization’s annual meeting...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Last week, Aspen Heights Assisted Living and Pleasant Acres Care Center took steps to limit...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley player reaches NFL, hosts meet-and-greet at Hull Library A steady stream of...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Partnering with the community helps Boyden-Hull meet the needs of local students. Recently the school...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor June De Wit | Staff Writer March 4 was a special day for Gerrit Van...
June De Wit | Staff Writer About 35 businesses from Hull and the surrounding northwest Iowa region will be setting...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Missy Van Egdom admits her responsibilities as a mom may be neglected when she is...
Officials at the Iowa Rural Water Association have found the best-tasting water in Iowa On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the winner...
On Wednesday, March 4, Western Christian High School was recognized for its 100th anniversary on the floor of the Iowa...