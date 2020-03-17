Hull council approves budget, saves money

By | Posted March 17th, 2020 |

Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer After a public hearing for the fiscal year 2020/21 budget, the Hull City Council passed…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Coronavirus pandemic keeps Comet basketball fans home

    March 17th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit  | Staff Writer Jeanne Visser  | Staff Writer Nathan Broek | Sports Editor After the Comets claimed...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hull Co-op marks successful 2019

    March 17th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Hull Co-op planned to share good news with its members at the organization’s annual meeting...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Senior care facilities restrict visitors

    March 17th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Last week, Aspen Heights Assisted Living and Pleasant Acres Care Center took steps to limit...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    From a Nighthawk to a Dolphin and back to fans

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley player reaches NFL, hosts meet-and-greet at Hull Library  A steady stream of...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Donations help meet needs of Boyden-Hull students

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Partnering with the community helps Boyden-Hull meet the needs of local students. Recently the school...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Determination leads to farewell party

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor June De Wit | Staff Writer March 4 was a special day for Gerrit Van...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    New hours, new exhibitors for annual expo event

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer About 35 businesses from Hull and the surrounding northwest Iowa region will be setting...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Art display reveals family passion

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer  Missy Van Egdom admits her responsibilities as a mom may be neglected when she is...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    The best taste on tap

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    Officials at the Iowa Rural Water Association have found the best-tasting water in Iowa On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the winner...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Western Christian recognized on floor of House of Representatives

    March 10th, 2020
    by

    On Wednesday, March 4, Western Christian High School was recognized for its 100th anniversary on the floor of the Iowa...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Two earn all-conference nods for Trinity Christian

    Torrey Heynen highlights Tigers on second team, Thomas Brummel selected as an honorable mention  Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Two […]

    Baker selected as honorable mention

    Hannah Baker was top scorer for Trinity Christian in her final prep season Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Hannah Baker […]

    Executive director of Family Crisis Centers recognized

    Shari Kastein, executive director of Family Crisis Centers, has been honored as the KELOLAND Remarkable Woman of the Year. Remarkable […]