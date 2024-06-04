Protestant Reformed Christian School kindergarteners celebrate graduation

EIGHTH GRADE CLASS OF 2024 CEREMONY Pictured is Cody Kooima presenting to audience members during the eighth-grade graduation ceremony Thursday, May 23, at Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School. (Photo/Submitted) EIGHTH GRADE CLASS VALEDICTORIAN Pictured is Addyson DeJager, eighth-grade class of 2024 valedictorian, giving a speech during the eighth-grade graduation ceremony. (Photo/Submitted) GRADUATING FROM EIGHTH GRADE…
Latest News
- Memeories of a Lifetime
- Pollinators on Sioux County Roadways
- Summer Reading Program: Putting the spotlight on summer education
- Memorial Day Service at Hope Cemetery
- Ticks: A problem for pets and humans alike
- Craig’s County Comments
- Local blood drives collect 48 units
- Carol Van Voorst
- Janice Van Soelen
- From Hull Jewelry to Music Store, Boy Scout store room, to Harness Shop, to DeKoster Law Office