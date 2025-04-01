LYLE VAN RAVENSWAAY Lyle Van Ravenswaay plays the piano in his classroom at Western Christian High School. Van Ravenswaay has been a band teacher since 1992 and enjoys sharing his love for music with his students. (Photo/Amy Lyon) PASSION FOR MUSIC Lyle Van Ravenswaay has been the band teacher at Western Christian High School since 1997. His passion for…
Latest News
- Hull EMS fundraising for new ambulance, replacing aging one
- Giving back
- Inspiring future generations of musicians
- A truly exceptional pairing: The right wine with the right book
- Students chosen for All-State Speech
- Farming and faith intertwined
- Drive Your Tractor to School Day
- Lena Evertse
- Glenn Koele
- Berwyn Krommendyk