Inspiring future generations of musicians

LYLE VAN RAVENSWAAY Lyle Van Ravenswaay plays the piano in his classroom at Western Christian High School. Van Ravenswaay has been a band teacher since 1992 and enjoys sharing his love for music with his students. (Photo/Amy Lyon) PASSION FOR MUSIC Lyle Van Ravenswaay has been the band teacher at Western Christian High School since 1997. His passion for…