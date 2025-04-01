Inspiring future generations of musicians

Apr 1, 2025 | Community, Features, Home, News

LYLE VAN RAVENSWAAY Lyle Van Ravenswaay plays the piano in his classroom at Western Christian High School. Van Ravenswaay has been a band teacher since 1992 and enjoys sharing his love for music with his students. (Photo/Amy Lyon) PASSION FOR MUSIC Lyle Van Ravenswaay has been the band teacher at Western Christian High School since 1997. His passion for…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here