Giving back

JODI PROSTROLLO FAMILY Pictured is Jodi Postrollo with her two children, son-in-law and grandchildren. From left to right, Kirk Prostrollo, Jodi Postrollo, Carson Diekevers, Jason Diekevers (front), Alison Diekevers and Ian Diekevers. (Photo/Submitted) The ripple effect of volunteering in a small community Amy Lyon | Staff Writer “No special skills are required to be a volunteer….