A truly exceptional pairing: The right wine with the right book

Apr 1, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Boyden Public Library director, Shari Fedders, says mystery books are popular amongst readers. Hull Public Library director, Matt Hoehamer, is a big fan of “The Lord of the Rings” series. Sunni Battin | Editor “Reading still plays a very important role in life today.” – Matt Hoehamer, Hull Public Library Director. More often than not,…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here