Boyden Public Library director, Shari Fedders, says mystery books are popular amongst readers. Hull Public Library director, Matt Hoehamer, is a big fan of “The Lord of the Rings” series. Sunni Battin | Editor “Reading still plays a very important role in life today.” – Matt Hoehamer, Hull Public Library Director. More often than not,…
Latest News
- Hull EMS fundraising for new ambulance, replacing aging one
- Giving back
- Inspiring future generations of musicians
- A truly exceptional pairing: The right wine with the right book
- Students chosen for All-State Speech
- Farming and faith intertwined
- Drive Your Tractor to School Day
- Lena Evertse
- Glenn Koele
- Berwyn Krommendyk