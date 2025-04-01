A truly exceptional pairing: The right wine with the right book

Boyden Public Library director, Shari Fedders, says mystery books are popular amongst readers. Hull Public Library director, Matt Hoehamer, is a big fan of “The Lord of the Rings” series. Sunni Battin | Editor “Reading still plays a very important role in life today.” – Matt Hoehamer, Hull Public Library Director. More often than not,…