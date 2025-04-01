Students chosen for All-State Speech

(LEFT) Boyden-Hull All-State Performers: Zach Gaul, first time selected for All-State; Kaylee De Jong, second time selected for All-State; Jeremy Maassen, third time selected for All-State. (Photo/Submitted) Iowa High School Speech Association judges recently selected the best of the best from the state competition. Students chosen by two of their three judges are then invited…