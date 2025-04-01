Church celebrates farming season with inaugural ‘Blessing of Tractors’ Sunni Battin | Editor St. John Lutheran Church in Boyden wants to give farmers extra support this spring by hosting its first “Blessing of Tractors.” With farming season and planting already beginning and farmers facing the ups and downs in their livelihood, Pastor Jeremy Winter of St….
Latest News
- Hull EMS fundraising for new ambulance, replacing aging one
- Giving back
- Inspiring future generations of musicians
- A truly exceptional pairing: The right wine with the right book
- Students chosen for All-State Speech
- Farming and faith intertwined
- Drive Your Tractor to School Day
- Lena Evertse
- Glenn Koele
- Berwyn Krommendyk