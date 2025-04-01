Farming and faith intertwined

Apr 1, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Church celebrates farming season with inaugural ‘Blessing of Tractors’ Sunni Battin | Editor St. John Lutheran Church in Boyden wants to give farmers extra support this spring by hosting its first “Blessing of Tractors.” With farming season and planting already beginning and farmers facing the ups and downs in their livelihood, Pastor Jeremy Winter of St….

