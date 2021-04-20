Zandstra’s Family Greenhouse celebrates expansion

By | Posted April 20th, 2021 |

Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The work didn’t stop with summer’s end at Zandstra’s Family Greenhouse in Hull. In August,…

  • Signs of creativity in one-of-a-kind items

    April 20th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The trees are beginning to blossom and spring temperatures are being felt across the area....

    Historical Society looks back, discusses what’s ahead

    April 20th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society met for its annual meeting Tuesday, April 13, in the Hull...

    Chamber meeting provides update on Hull happenings

    April 20th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Area Chamber of Commerce had its monthly Chamber Lunch Monday, April 12 at...

    Hull Kiwanis Club continues to support youth activities

    April 20th, 2021
    Sponsorships sought for annual events  Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Kiwanis Club is accepting sponsors for the annual...

    Showcasing creativity with Legos

    April 20th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the early dismissal of classes at Boyden-Hull Elementary School, students took advantage of finding...

  • Wait is over for those wanting to sign up for COVID vaccine

    April 13th, 2021
    “It’s your turn!” Those who have been waiting to sign up for the COVID vaccine, have to wait no longer,...

    Local auction event benefits Hope Haven

    April 13th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Community members from throughout the area bid on items of interest at the 20th annual...

    Fifth annual chili cook-off supports Partners for Patriots

    April 13th, 2021
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Employees at Demco in Boyden enjoyed the fifth annual chili...

    Celebrating all the library has to offer

    April 13th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer National Library Week was April 4-10 and staff at Boyden Public Library celebrated all week...

    Midnight Rose Garden is theme for 2021 Boyden-Hull prom

    April 13th, 2021
    Juniors and seniors at Boyden-Hull High School celebrated prom for 2021 on Friday, April 9 with the them Midnight Rose...

