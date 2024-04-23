Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District Supervisor Report for April 16, 2024It’s been a beautiful spring so far for getting things done. Since my last report, the electrician has been here to trench in the new service for the machine shed that was built…
Latest News
- Preparing For Inclement Weather
- Sioux County Sheriff gains new school resource officer
- 911 Communications Week celebrated April 14-20
- Boyden-Hull celebrates Prom Night Friday, April 19
- Trinity Christian Junior/Senior Banquet Friday, April 19
- Craig’s County Comments
- Evelyn Kruse
- Local blood drives collect 48 units
- 2024 Spring Hull Rummages
- Orchestra Extravaganza