Local blood drives collect 48 units

For over 15 years, Hull and surrounding communities have supported the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, with at least one blood donation opportunity per month. Over the course of April, two blood drives were hosted to support Sioux Center Health and 160-plus other local hospitals that LifeServe Blood Center serves. Forty-eight units of blood…
