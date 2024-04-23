2024 Spring Hull Rummages

1 – Van’t Hul, 1908 Division Wed. 8-8; Thurs 8-6; Fri. 8-? Half Price. Huge Multi-Family Garage Sale: Home and Lake Decor, Household, Toys, Misc. kids and adult clothing, two sets of 4 lockers, bedding/blankets (new), Too much to list! Lots of new items! Hot dogs, chips, and pop available. 2- Van Voorst, 1322 Eighth…