GRAND MARCH 2024 Pictured are students Juniors Trevor Verhoef and Dennie Boogerd of Boyden-Hull High School enjoying an evening of formal attire and making memories during the grand march in the Boyden-Hull gymnasium with the theme of “A Night In Vegas” on April 19. (Photos/Shane D. Johnson) ENJOYING THE GRAND MARCH (RIGHT) Pictured is Boyden-Hull…
Latest News
- Preparing For Inclement Weather
- Sioux County Sheriff gains new school resource officer
- 911 Communications Week celebrated April 14-20
- Boyden-Hull celebrates Prom Night Friday, April 19
- Trinity Christian Junior/Senior Banquet Friday, April 19
- Craig’s County Comments
- Evelyn Kruse
- Local blood drives collect 48 units
- 2024 Spring Hull Rummages
- Orchestra Extravaganza