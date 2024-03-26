One of the problems engineers ran into when building the water treatment plant was that soil was falling away from the footings of the Senior Men’s Club. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) Workers were able to stabilize the construction site of the water treatment plant in August 1989 by pouring cement and installing plastic coverings to…
