Second year of LifeWise Academy sees growth

LIFEWISE ACADEMY TEACHES CHRISTIAN PRINCIPLES Pictured (left to right) is LifeWise director Kelly Crawford and teacher Tina Koerselman in the LifeWise Academy classroom in United Presbyterian Church of Boyden. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson). Shane D. Johnson | Editor Several second- through eighth-grade students of Boyden-Hull Elementary/Junior High have had the opportunity for the second consecutive year…