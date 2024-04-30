LIFEWISE ACADEMY TEACHES CHRISTIAN PRINCIPLES Pictured (left to right) is LifeWise director Kelly Crawford and teacher Tina Koerselman in the LifeWise Academy classroom in United Presbyterian Church of Boyden. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson). Shane D. Johnson | Editor Several second- through eighth-grade students of Boyden-Hull Elementary/Junior High have had the opportunity for the second consecutive year…
Second year of LifeWise Academy sees growth
