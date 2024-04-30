Iowa Utilities Board sets consumer comment meetings

Des Moines – Iowa-American Water Company recently filed customer notices with the Iowa Utilities Board regarding its proposed water and sewer rate increases. The notices, filed in Docket No. RPU-2024-0002, include locations for in-person consumer comment meetings for which the board previously approved dates in an April 8, 2024 order.The April 8 order required Iowa-American…
