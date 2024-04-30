Farmers Co-op Society celebrates groundbreaking of Member’s Cut

Sioux Center, IA – Farmers Co-op Society, a cornerstone of support for local farmers since its founding in 1907, recently announced the successful groundbreaking ceremony for its newest venture, Member’s Cut, which took place April 24.Member’s Cut will showcase quality cuts of beef and pork sourced directly from cooperative members to the local community and…
