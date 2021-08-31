Trinity Christian High School welcomes new academic support teacher

By | Posted August 31st, 2021 |

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Joanna Koerner is the most recent addition to the staff at Trinity Christian High…

  • Teaching the Comets

    August 31st, 2021
    Boyden-Hull School District welcomes new teachers Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Alex Frick – Business Education  Alex Frick will...

    Brew opens in Boyden

    August 31st, 2021
    New convenience store opened Wednesday, August 25 Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The long-awaited opening of Brew, the newest...

    ‘Prisoners of War in Iowa’ author to make stop at Boyden Library

    August 31st, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Linda Betsinger McCann, author of the nonfiction books “Prisoners of War in Iowa” and...

    Social media buzz surrounds senior living Olympics video

    August 31st, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer When the Aspen Heights Senior Living community participated in its own version of the...

    FFA Chapter offering mums for sale

    August 31st, 2021
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor For the second year, members of the Western Christian FFA chapter greenhouse committee and students...

  • New faculty set to help fulfill Western Christian’s mission

    August 24th, 2021
    2021-2022 school year welcomes six new staff members Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The 2021-22 school year at Western...

    Efficiency and opportunity for B & B Gates and Supply

    August 24th, 2021
    Relocation includes addition of farm supply store Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Barry Pollema grew up with welding, making things...

    Remembering past products while innovating for the future

    August 24th, 2021
    demco heritage center Renovation almost finished on Demco Heritage Center Shane D. Johnson| Staff Writer Demco has been working on...

    City and school board nomination filing period open

    August 24th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Nomination filing for open seats on the Boyden and Hull city councils and the...

    Love INC offers ‘Love and Learn’ courses

    August 24th, 2021
    Classes provide information and pragmatic guidance  Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Love in the Name of Christ (Love INC)...

  • What’s Happening

    Lois Van Beek

    76 Bradenton, Florida August 22, 2021 Lois Van Beek,76, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Funeral services […]

    Western starts 2021 season in Sheldon

    western christian volleyball Wolfpack get nipped by tournament hosts as they claim two of three matches  Nathan Broek | Sports […]

    Comets get three wins in Sioux Center

    boyden-hull volleyball Preseason Class 2A 11th-ranked Boyden-Hull starts 2021 season off on the right foot Nathan Broek | Sports Editor […]