Confederate and Union soldiers. World War II soldiers. Matt Hoehamer’s collection of over 50 toy soldiers is on display in the hallway of the Hull Library. He has soldiers from throughout history. There are Confederate and Union soldiers from the Civil War, soldiers from the Revolutionary War, World War I and II, the Korean War,…
Latest News
- 2A Champs once more
- Hull Parks and Rec looks forward in 2024
- Local library happenings
- Lego Club at the Library
- Soldier Collection on Display at Library
- New Century Press names Miller as new COO
- Craig’s County Comments
- Tim Kooima
- Can a Christian who sins go to Heaven?
- Siouxland Ag in Boyden-Hull classrooms