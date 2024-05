Boyden-Hull honors the class of 2024

THE BOYDEN-HULL GRADUATING CLASS OF 2024 Pictured is the Boyden-Hull graduating class of 2024 honored during ceremonial procession on Sunday, May 19, at the Boyden-Hull Junior/Senior High School. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) THE CHANGING OF THE TASSEL Pictured is Boyden-Hull High School principal Dan Pottebaum changing the tassel of Blayne Bliek during the graduation ceremony Sunday,…