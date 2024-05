Gold Star Mothers, Families to be honored during Boyden Bash

Shane D. Johnson |Editor This year’s Boyden Bash will include a dedication service for the new Gold Star Mother and Family monument that will be placed in Boyden Centennial Park. To honor the ultimate sacrifice of service members in Boyden, the Boyden Auxiliary is hosting the memorial dedication event June 22 at 10:40 a.m.Boyden Auxiliary…