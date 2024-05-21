“Working together, we can help meet needs and continue to strengthen our community.” – a committee representative Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer This year’s Combined Appeal Committee met Wednesday, May 15, to work on getting the mailings ready which will Hull residents with the opportunity to contribute to local charitable organizations.Hull’s Combined Appeal Committee…
Combined Appeal Committee meets to raise awareness of local charity
