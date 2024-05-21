Community college achieves ranking for certificate program

May 21, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Sheldon – Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) recently announced it has been ranked fifth in the nation by Forbes Advisor in its 2024 evaluation of online management certificate programs across the nation.The management supervision certificate at NCC, integral to the associate of applied science in business management degree, features a learning model that includes essential…

