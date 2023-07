PGA Junior League started in Hull

HAVING A BALL WITH ROLLING HILLS ROLLERSPictured are Rolling Hills Rollers teammates Blake Van Der Brink, Jed Oostenink and Brody Van Der Brink enjoying their first PGA Junior League competition Thursday, June 15, at Landsmeer Golf Couse in Orange City. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Rolling Hills Rollers, Hull’s newest parks and…