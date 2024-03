On Grief and Loss

REMEMBERING AUGGIE Pictured (right to left) is Northwestern College theatre professor Robert Hubbard, his son Auggie Hubbard and his wife April Hubbard. Dr. Robert Hubbard recently published a book in the wake of his son Auggie’s suicide Oct. 23, 2020. The book “Scenes with My Son: Love and Grief in the Wake of Suicide” was…