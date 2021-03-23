New senior living facility is officially named

By | Posted March 23rd, 2021 |

Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As construction on a new senior living campus in Sioux Center continues, officials at Sioux…

  • Dedicated to success

    March 23rd, 2021
    Boyden-Hull boys’ basketball JV and varsity assistant coach Jeff Meyn retires from coaching after over 40 years Nathan Broek |...

    Hull Christian students to present ‘Humpty Dumpty is Missing’

    March 23rd, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer School plays give students the ability to use their creativity while developing imagination skills, building...

    Protecting against cyberattacks is focus of Chamber presentation

    March 16th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Area Chamber of Commerce conducted its monthly meeting, Monday, March 8, at the...

    Virtual course designed to prepare kids for time at home alone

    March 16th, 2021
    Virtual course designed to prepare kids for time at home alone Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Keeping kids safe at...

    Spring cleaning is a good time to prepare a financial plan

    March 16th, 2021
    Spring cleaning is a good time to prepare a financial plan Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer No one can predict...

  • Quality first for unique, customized floral arrangements

    March 10th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer March 7 is National Be Heard Day, a day in which small businesses are encouraged...

    Enthusiasm for ag education

    March 10th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Golden Owl Award, presented by Nationwide and Iowa FFA Foundation, recognizes outstanding agricultural educators...

    Biodiesel fuels agriculture, economy

    March 10th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In 1900, Rudolf Diesel unveiled the first diesel engine at the World Fair. The engine...

    Spring is in the air

    March 10th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Hull residents of all ages took to the streets Friday, March 5 take advantage of...

    Western Christian speech students advance to state individual contest

    March 10th, 2021
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Western Christian High School individual competitive speech students participated in a district contest at Western...

  • What’s Happening

    A star-spangled singing honor

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor For one group of senior vocal musicians at Boyden-Hull High School, performing the National Anthem […]

    Need for blood donations continue as convalescent plasma collection ceases

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Blood donations are a critical part of healthcare at any time, but a global pandemic […]

    Three local athletes named as all-state players

    ipswa all-state teams Tanner Te Slaa and Marcus Kelderman of Boyden-Hull, along with Ty Van Essen of Western Christian, named […]