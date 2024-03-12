New Century Press names Miller as new COO

Mar 12, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Lisa Miller, COO of New Century Press New Century Press (NCP), parent company of Sioux County Index-Reporter, named general manager, Lisa Miller, to the position of chief operating officer during a recent board of directors meeting. She replaces retiring COO Jim Hensley. Miller was also elected to the company’s board of directors.“Lisa comes to the…

