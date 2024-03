March 21 more than just another day

ENJOYING LIFE Pictured is Bellamy Egdorf, daughter of Lonnie and Leah Egdorf, enjoying riding her bike. Bellamy was born Sept. 25, 2020, with Down Syndrome and looks forward to March 21 every year to recognize those with Down Syndrome in the local community. March 21 is recognized as National Down Syndrome Day because of how…