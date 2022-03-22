Iowa Secretary of Agriculture celebrates National Ag Day in Sioux County

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL AG.DAY Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig made a stop at Sioux Center’s Terrace View Event Center…

  • Final flight as Nighthawk coaches

    11 hours ago
    by

    Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football coaches Cory Brandt and Heath Swanson officially step down as leaders of the program Nathan Broek |...

    712 Realty gains new realtor

    11 hours ago
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer 712 Realty, Hull’s newest real estate brokerage, has recently gained a new agent.  Ashton...

    Special Youth Challenge Ministries turkey hunt planned

    11 hours ago
    by

    Special Youth Challenge Ministries turkey hunt planned Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Special Youth Challenge Ministries is putting on...

    Dad’s Belgian Waffle fundraiser a success for Boyden Library

    11 hours ago
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Tuesday, March 22, the Boyden Library hosted a Dad’s Belgian Waffle Supper at...

    Hair On Hickory welcomes new stylist

    March 22nd, 2022
    by

    Alyssa Huber began seeing clients March 22  Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hair On Hickory has been serving Hull...

  • Making an impact down south

    March 22nd, 2022
    by

    college spring service projects Former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football player Cody Moser participates in spring service project with Northwestern College football...

    Pilot program seeks to increase pollinators in Sioux County road ditches

    March 22nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Ron Rynders began his passion for beekeeping in 1992.  For 30 years, he has...

    Preparing for all types of severe weather

    March 22nd, 2022
    by

    Emergency management coordinates Severe Weather Week siren test Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Wednesday, March 23, a state-wide...

    Western Christian’s Kryn Vander Berg makes speech all-state

    March 22nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Western Christian speech team member Kryn Vander Berg was selected to participate in the...

    Boyden-Hull’s Josephine Grond selected for March 28 all-state speech festival

    March 22nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Boyden-Hull High School speech team member Josephine Grond has been selected to participate at...

  • What’s Happening

    Local athletes participate in all-star event

    dordt university all-star game Three players from Western Christian and two players from Boyden-Hull in annual contest showcasing the top […]

    2022 season kicks off at Dordt Indoor Invitational

    western christian track and field Wolfpack girls show their skills in relays with Western Christian boys placing in field and […]

    United as one

    college basketball Former Western Christian basketball coach Bill Harmsen and former girls’ basketball standout Ashtyn Veerbeek reflect on Dordt University’s […]