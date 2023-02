Iowa governor’s STEM council awards $25,000 to Boyden-Hull School District

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The Iowa Governor’s STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) Advisory Council announced in a Jan. 31 press release that the Boyden-Hull Community School District will join the STEM Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers and High Demand (STEM BEST+HD) Program to provide students with real workplace experiences. STEM BEST+HD was created…