Hull Clovers 4-H leader Andrea Wielenga recognized as Leader of the Year

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Monday, July 10, Andrea Wielenga, Hull Clovers’ 4-H leader, was recognized as “Leader of the Year” during an awards ceremony at the Sioux County Youth Fair. Wielenga has been working with fellow leader, Avis Bakker, to lead the Hull Clovers to success the last three years. This year,…