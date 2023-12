Honoring a Boyden veteran’s decades of service

DEDICATED TO HIS PATRIOTIC DUTY Pictured is Boyden native Col. Kevin Alons who retired from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in the Air National Guard Dec. 5 after a 28-year career in the armed services. (Photo/Submitted) Colonel Kevin Alons retires after 28 years Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Boyden native Col. Kevin Alons was recently…