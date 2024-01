Hair On Hickory welcomes cosmetic nurse, Cindy Kiel

CINDY KIEL WELCOMED TO HAIR ON HICKORYPictured is cosmetic nurse Cindy Kiel who will bring her talents to the staffing of Hair On Hickory through offering customers Botox and Xeomin, dermal fillers, micro-needling, PDO smooth threads, Sofwave and vitamin injections. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Editor Hair On Hickory welcomed its newest change to the business…